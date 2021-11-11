Chronologic Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. Chronologic has a total market cap of $337,375.78 and $4,047.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00226052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00092084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Chronologic

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

