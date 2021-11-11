Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $32.83 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 299,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

