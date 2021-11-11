Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.90.

NYSE:CI opened at $217.84 on Monday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.01 and a 200 day moving average of $227.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

