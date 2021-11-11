CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Major Shareholder Buys $4,521,775.00 in Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 180,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $17.29.
CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
About CIM Commercial Trust
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
