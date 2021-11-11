CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Major Shareholder Buys $4,521,775.00 in Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 180,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

