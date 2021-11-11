Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,672,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,818 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II were worth $16,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

