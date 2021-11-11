Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,635 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Citigroup worth $91,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,941,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,788,000 after buying an additional 689,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

