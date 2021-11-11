Citigroup Increases Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $3.50

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.82.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.48. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

