Clarus Securities Comments on Polaris Infrastructure Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Analysts at Clarus Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

PIF opened at C$18.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$358.34 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$13.81 and a 12-month high of C$24.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.