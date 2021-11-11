Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLH opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $1,801,329.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

