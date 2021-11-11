Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.01

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 81422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLVS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $518.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 142,726 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,720 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 263,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 146,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

