CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

CME stock opened at $221.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.46 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,585. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.