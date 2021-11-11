Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of CDAK opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $320.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAK. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 646,861 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $8,224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 445,730 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 427,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 152,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
About Codiak BioSciences
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.
