Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of CDAK opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $320.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 169.73% and a negative net margin of 425.30%. On average, analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAK. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 646,861 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $8,224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 445,730 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 427,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 152,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

