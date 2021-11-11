Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CGNX. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $80.56 on Monday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 698.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 727,459 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 52.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,598,000 after purchasing an additional 649,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 23.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.