Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.43 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings per share of $13.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17).

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $328.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.28 and a 200-day moving average of $257.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $270,627.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,491 shares of company stock worth $174,307,706 in the last quarter.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

