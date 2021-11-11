Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Colgate have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock got a boost from the third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the top and bottom lines increased year over year. Results gained from growth in volume as well as higher pricing and increased focus on premiumization and productivity. This marked the 11th successive quarter of organic sales growth with strength in Oral Care and Pet Nutrition. Management reiterated its previously stated sales view for 2021. Its innovation and expansion strategies bode well. However, a deleverage in advertising and SG&A expenses and raw-material cost inflation remain concerns. Elevated logistic expenses are also likely to remain headwinds. As a result, gross margin is expected to decline on both GAAP and adjusted basis.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

CL opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

