Colony Group LLC Buys 943 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after buying an additional 380,277 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 223,283 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,428,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 148,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 627.7% during the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 117,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.