Colony Group LLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $5,143,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $3,504,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Amphenol by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,093 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Amphenol by 87.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $82.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,500 shares of company stock worth $25,738,279. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

