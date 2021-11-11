Colony Group LLC Lowers Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in AGCO by 4.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 566.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $122.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.39 and its 200 day moving average is $132.43. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.44 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

