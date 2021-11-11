Colony Group LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $72.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

