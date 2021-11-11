Colony Group LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

NYSE BHC opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

