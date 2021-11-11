Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLM traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.42. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,582. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $77.08 and a one year high of $114.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

