Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 86,880 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $105.98 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $77.08 and a one year high of $114.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

