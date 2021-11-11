Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Columbus McKinnon worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 123.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 194,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $57.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

