Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373,351 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,350 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $78,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after buying an additional 174,061 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,652.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $57.09. 161,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,477,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $240.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

