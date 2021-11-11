Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $251.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,586. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $257.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.22. The company has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

