Comerica Bank Sells 2,410 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $44,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.62. 1,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,492. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.57 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

