Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,647 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $64,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 477,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $73,828,000 after buying an additional 71,689 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Argus lifted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $167.28. 58,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

