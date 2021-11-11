Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 149,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,289,211 shares.The stock last traded at $4.22 and had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.