Comparing EMX Royalty (EMX) and Its Rivals

EMX Royalty (NYSE: EMX) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare EMX Royalty to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMX Royalty and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million -$4.48 million -35.00 EMX Royalty Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -16.95

EMX Royalty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, EMX Royalty’s peers have a beta of 0.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -132.02% -13.39% -12.71% EMX Royalty Competitors -2,149.32% 6.97% 0.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EMX Royalty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 EMX Royalty Competitors 689 2328 2714 110 2.38

EMX Royalty presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.71%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 26.28%. Given EMX Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EMX Royalty peers beat EMX Royalty on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

