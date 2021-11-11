Comparing REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) & Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America 4.26% 13.39% 4.80%

This table compares REE Automotive and Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America $540.78 million 0.67 $21.48 million $1.30 14.59

Motorcar Parts of America has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for REE Automotive and Motorcar Parts of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 1 0 2 0 2.33 Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 2 0 3.00

REE Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 248.13%. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.51%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Motorcar Parts of America.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats REE Automotive on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers. The company was founded by Mel Marks in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

