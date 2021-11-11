Comparing Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) & Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zymergen and Inotiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 4 4 0 0 1.50 Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zymergen currently has a consensus price target of $9.58, suggesting a potential downside of 6.14%. Inotiv has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.56%. Given Zymergen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zymergen is more favorable than Inotiv.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen N/A N/A N/A Inotiv -6.83% -14.51% -4.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zymergen and Inotiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inotiv $60.47 million 13.43 -$4.68 million ($0.40) -127.45

Zymergen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inotiv.

Summary

Zymergen beats Inotiv on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

