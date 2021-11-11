COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $33.50 on Thursday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 3.87.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
