COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $33.50 on Thursday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 3.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of COMPASS Pathways worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

