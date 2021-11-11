Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Computer Programs and Systems updated its Q3 guidance to $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.25. 1,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $34,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,212.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $397,504 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 217.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

