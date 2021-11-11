comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. comScore updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85. comScore has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $310.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,841.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 45,676 shares of company stock worth $167,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

