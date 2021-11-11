Constellation Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $290.75 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00053660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00225957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00091966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

