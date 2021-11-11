ContentBox (BOX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $868,783.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $868,783.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

