Continental Resources (CLR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2021 – Continental Resources is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

11/4/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

11/4/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

10/14/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

10/13/2021 – Continental Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/7/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

9/28/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

9/16/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 82.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Continental Resources by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

