Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Position Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 137,136 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 280,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Continental Resources by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,667,000 after acquiring an additional 244,081 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLR. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

