Contrasting Biostage (BSTG) & Its Rivals

Biostage (OTCMKTS: BSTG) is one of 192 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Biostage to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Biostage alerts:

This table compares Biostage and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A -$4.86 million -8.39 Biostage Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million 26.90

Biostage’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Biostage. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Biostage and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Biostage Competitors 984 4128 7499 202 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.39%. Given Biostage’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biostage has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Biostage has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -274.90% -156.23% Biostage Competitors -574.50% -81.15% -17.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biostage competitors beat Biostage on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.