Contrasting Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) & Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barclays pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Barclays has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

40.7% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and Barclays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Canada $45.54 billion 3.32 $8.50 billion $8.37 12.66 Barclays $27.95 billion 1.58 $3.06 billion $1.79 5.86

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Barclays. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada and Barclays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Canada 0 3 8 0 2.73 Barclays 0 3 11 0 2.79

Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus target price of $135.89, suggesting a potential upside of 28.27%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than Barclays.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Canada 27.06% 18.54% 0.95% Barclays 25.47% 8.28% 0.41%

Volatility & Risk

Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats Barclays on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada. The Wealth Management segment offers a comprehensive suite of investment, trust, banking, credit, and other wealth management solutions to institutional and individual clients through its distribution channels and third-party distributors. The Insurance segment refers to a range of life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, group, and reinsurance products. The Investor and Treasury Services segment comprises of asset services and a provider of cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients worldwide. The Capital Markets segment covers banking, finance and capital markets to corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks around the world. The Corporate Support segment consists of technology and operations services. The company was founded

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K. consumer credit card business, U.K. wealth management business and corporate banking for smaller businesses. The Barclays International division comprises the corporate banking franchise, the investment bank, the U.S. and international cards business and international wealth management. Barclays was founded on July 20, 1896 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

