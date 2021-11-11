Cook Protocol (COOK) Market Cap Tops $4.59 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $1.84 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00074368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00073463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00097111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,676.77 or 0.07197615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,790.08 or 0.99712802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00041839 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

