Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS: CPPMF) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Copper Mountain Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 19.88% 29.23% 13.13% Copper Mountain Mining Competitors 184.62% -5.36% 0.93%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Copper Mountain Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors 792 3495 3769 109 2.39

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 49.62%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 51.94%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million $37.52 million 8.19 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 41.43

Copper Mountain Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining rivals beat Copper Mountain Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

