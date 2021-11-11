CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

CORR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,307. The company has a market cap of $70.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently -9.85%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

