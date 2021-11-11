CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%.

CorMedix stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.31. 336,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,988. The stock has a market cap of $202.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.43. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Get CorMedix alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CorMedix stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of CorMedix worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRMD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.