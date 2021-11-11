Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 544,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,601 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 189,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,571,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $876,000.

COOLU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

