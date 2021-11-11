Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Stock Holdings Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOLU. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 189,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,571,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.