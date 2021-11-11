Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives $34.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Cortexyme stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,566. Cortexyme has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $121.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72. The stock has a market cap of $433.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $572,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,246. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,571,000 after acquiring an additional 109,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,043,000 after acquiring an additional 275,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,455,000 after acquiring an additional 40,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 42,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

