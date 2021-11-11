CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $195.00

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $195.00 and last traded at $193.55, with a volume of 97 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $91,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,100 shares of company stock worth $5,903,076. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CorVel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

