Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.61 Billion

Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post $49.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.22 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $43.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $214.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.59 billion to $217.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $230.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $224.30 billion to $234.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.08.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.51. 1,226,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $520.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

