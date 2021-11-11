Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.08.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $507.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,359. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $520.21. The company has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

